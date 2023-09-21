Israel National NewsCulture & LifestyleVideo: Minister Amichai Eliyahu sings with Avraham FriedVideo: Minister Amichai Eliyahu sings with Avraham FriedHeritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu goes on stage with singer Avraham Fried during 'Selichot on the Way to the Kotel' event in Bat Yam.Israel National News Sep 21, 2023, 10:06 AM (GMT+3)Avraham FriedRabbi Amichai Eliyahuהשר המזמר: עמיחי אליהו הצטרף לאברהם פרידRelated articles:Watch: Singer Avraham Fried meets MK Bezalel SmotrichCanadian YouTuber tries to understand hasidic songsAvraham Fried, Mordechai Shapiro, Lior Suchard delight Jerusalem'I want to ask you for forgiveness, I am here out of love'Found a mistake? Contact us