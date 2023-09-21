An unknown gunman opened fire outside the US embassy in Beirut late on Wednesday night, The Associated Press reports.

Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said in a statement that “small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance” of the heavily fortified compound in the suburb of Awkar.

“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities,” added Nelson.

Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the US embassy in Beirut on April 18, 1983. US officials blame the attack, which killed 63 people, on the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, located north of the capital.

In recent years there have been no reported attacks on the embassy.

In November of 2013, two suicide bombers targeted the Iranian embassy in Beirut, including one who was identified as a “Palestinian with links to a militant Islamist preacher”.

In August, an assailant threw a Molotov cocktail at Sweden's embassy in Beirut, causing no casualties.

The attack on the embassy followed incidents of Quran burning in Sweden which caused an uproar in the Muslim world.