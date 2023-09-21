Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed Iran's role in destabilizing the Middle East and the entire world.

Netanyahu expressed hope that the international efforts led by the United States for normalization with Saudi Arabia will bear fruit soon, and expressed his confidence that the economic corridor project between India, the Gulf states and Israel and Europe will contribute to strengthen the global economy.

In addition, Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded that the UN Secretary-General change the attitude of the organization's institutions towards the State of Israel.

The Prime Minister said that "it is inconceivable that, while major changes are taking place in the entire world and in the Middle East for the better, only in the UN there is no change and it is constant in its hostile attitude toward Israel."

"The time has come for the UN to condemn Iran's subversion, Palestinian terrorism against innocent civilians, and cease its unfounded criticism of Israel," added Netanyahu.