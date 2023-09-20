The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday following the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden, who have known each other for over 40 years, held a good and friendly private conversation that continued for longer than planned (approximately one hour),” the statement said.

“At the start of the meeting, President Biden invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to an additional meeting, at the White House, before the end of the year.”

“The meeting between the two leaders mostly dealt with ways to establish an historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which could greatly advance an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict and facilitate the establishment of an economic corridor to link Asia, the Middle East and Europe,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu said that only a credible military threat can prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which would threaten the entire Middle East, as well as the US. The Prime Minister thanked the President for his steadfast commitment to preventing Iran from attaining this capability.”

“President Biden inquired about Sara Netanyahu and Prime Minister Netanyahu asked to convey his greetings to US First Lady Jill Biden.”

Netanyahu told Biden, according to the statement, "I believe that working together we can make history and create a better future for the region and beyond. And also, by working together we can confront those forces that threaten that future, none more so than Iran.”

“As I said, we live in, and you said, we live in uncertain times, rapidly changing times. So I want to reassert here, before you, Mr. President, that one thing is certain and one thing will never change, and that is Israel's commitment to democracy. We will continue to uphold the values that both our proud democracies cherish," added Netanyahu.

The White House confirmed following the meeting that Netanyahu would be invited to the White House for another meeting with Biden before the end of the year.

Biden wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting, “Earlier, I had a candid, constructive conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

“We discussed several issues, from the progress we have made on integration efforts to the viability of a two-state solution, upholding our democratic values, and countering Iran,” added Biden.