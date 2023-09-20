Hodaya Cohen, a four-month-old baby, whose life the doctors at Schneider Hospital fought for this past week, died on Wednesday and was laid to rest in the Eretz HaHaim cemetery in Kiryat Ata.

She was rushed to the hospital after she did not wake up from her sleep in the nursery in the Hadar Ganim neighborhood of Petah Tikva.

Emergency crews were called to the scene last Wednesday in the afternoon. Elon Hasani, a medic from United Hatzalah, said: "We were told that she did not wake up from her sleep when she was in the nursery. With the help of other medics, we performed CPR on her and then she was taken to the hospital in critical condition as CPR continued. We referred the case to Hatzalah's mental health teams due to the nature of the event."

The Headquarters of the Fight for Children, a nonprofit that advocates against child abuse which is providing support for Hodaya's parents, said, "After the unfortunate incident occurred, the teacher at the nursery did not call to inform the baby's mother that she had been taken to the hospital. The nursery teacher's sister sent a message to the parents to come pick up the child, claiming that she was not feeling well. Only when Shiran, her mother, was on her way to pick up the baby from nursery, did she receive a call from the hospital informing her of her daughter's condition."

Shiran discovered that the Magen David Adom report stated that her daughter had suffocated in her crib after eating, and was found in that state only after 30 minutes had passed.

"This is a girl we have been waiting to bring into the world for six years, after very difficult treatments. It is important to us that justice is done," said the mother.