Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman commented on the negotiations for a normalization agreement with Israel in an interview with Fox News today (Wednesday).

In the interview, which will be aired in full later tonight, Bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia moves closer to normalization with Israel “every day.”

He added that the issue of the status of the Palestinian Arabs is "important."

The Saudi Crown Prince's comments come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held his first meeting with US President Joe Biden in New York City earlier today.

During the meeting, the subject of normalization with Saudi Arabia was raised. Netanyahu told Biden, "I think that under your leadership, Mr. President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and I think such a peace would go a long way, first, to advance the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieve reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and advance a genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians. This is something within our reach."