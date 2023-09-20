Ariel Dahari, a resident of Judea and Samaria against whom 18 administrative orders prohibiting his entry into Judea and Samaria have been issued so far, was arrested yesterday by the Israel Police in Tel Aviv and received another order, which states that he will be forbidden to enter the region for six months.

The order was signed by the commander of the IDF Central Command, General Yehuda Fox.

As mentioned, this is the 19th order that Dahari has received, starting in 2016. The orders against Dahari included severe restrictions, house arrests, bans on contact with family members and close friends, and community detention where he was held for over a year in Nof Ayalon.

About a year ago, Dahari got engaged. The preparations for their wedding were accompanied by severe restrictions signed by the commander of the Home Front Command Rafi Milo. Dahari got married last January and he and his wife hoped that the persecution against him would stop, but in April the arrest warrant against him was extended by six months and because of this the couple had to find a place to live and work in Nof Ayalon.

In addition, a few months ago, Dahari's father died suddenly, but even this tragedy did not lead to a lenient dispensation on the part of the security establishment.

Attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid organization, who represents Dahari, commented: "The persecution of my client using administrative orders over and over again is outrageous and must be stopped. It's time for the security system to let Dahari build his house and live a normal family life."