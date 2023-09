Tanya/ Iggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle, Epistle 9, Class 1

logy.htm > tzedakah ought to be given unstintingly, and not only after all ofone's own needs and desires have been satisfied. Ideally, it should be givenin the spirit of an aphorism that was current among the Chasidim of theAlter Rebbe: "Inside my slice of bread, there is your share too; G‑d isproviding for you through me." 1A man should thus feel obligated to share with others and provide for theirneeds to the very same degree that he provides for his own wife andchildren. Performing tzedakah in this manner can only be achieved when onedistributes one's earnings in an utterly selfless manner, doing so entirelyfor G‑d's sake. Then, even when one provides for his own family's needs, he willdo so because they are Jewish souls who are part of G‑d Above, 2 and as such, he bears a responsibilitytoward them.When one acts in this way, he will realize that all needy folk are alsoJewish souls and part of G‑d Above; he must therefore concern himself withtheir needs as well. Though the Torah rules that providing for one's ownwife and children takes precedence over providing for the needs of others,the essential sense of obligation remains the same.9 My beloved ones, 3 my brethren andfriends, who are unto me like my soul:ט אֲהוּבַיי אַחַיי וְרֵעַיי אֲשֶׁר כְּנַפְשִׁי,Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak, sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, explains in one of his talks 4 that when the Alter Rebbe seeks to imbue his followers with the love of their fellowJews, he addresses them as "my beloved friends," for by befriending a fellowJew, one becomes a "beloved friend" of the Alter Rebbe.Accordingly, it may be said that by heeding the Alter Rebbe's instructionswith regard to tzedakah, one becomes one of the Alter Rebbe's "belovedbrethren."I come [herewith] as one who reminds and awakens those who sleep the slumberof "vanities of vanities,"בָּאתִי כְּמַזְכִּיר וּמְעוֹרֵר יְשֵׁנִים בְּתַרְדֵּמַת הַבְלֵי הֲבָלִים,Physical things at any time are deemed hevel: being airy and insubstantial,they have no true existence.

.htm > Alter Rebbe seeks to imbue his followers with the love of their fellowJews, he addresses them as “my beloved friends,” for by befriending a fellowJew, one becomes a “beloved friend” of the Alter Rebbe.Accordingly, it may be said that by heeding the Alter Rebbe’s instructionswith regard to tzedakah, one becomes one of the Alter Rebbe’s “belovedbrethren.”I come [herewith] as one who reminds and awakens those who sleep the slumberof “vanities of vanities,”בָּאתִי כְּמַזְכִּיר וּמְעוֹרֵר יְשֵׁנִים בְּתַרְדֵּמַת הַבְלֵי הֲבָלִים,Physical things at any time are deemed hevel: being airy and insubstantial,they have no true existence. When they serve no loftier purpose thanthemselves, they may be given the double epithet used above—havlei havalim, 5 airy and foolish trivialities.and to open the eyes of the blind.וְלִפְקוֹחַ עֵינֵי הָעִוְרִיםWhen the soul finds itself within the body and allows itself to be led byit, it resembles a sighted person whose eyes are bound and who, intelligentthough he may be, is then led about like an imbecile. If the soul, a part ofG‑d Above, descends within a body but cannot restrict it from fulfilling itsdesires, it is considered to be blinded by the body, as the Tzemach Tzedekwrites in Or Hatorah at the conclusion of Parashat Behar. 6 The “blindness” caused by the body mustbe healed so that the soul may once again behold the truth.Let them look and see to it that all their striving, longing, and aiming, ineverything on which the life of their spirit depends, 7 should be bound up 8יַבִּיטוּ לִרְאוֹת, לִהְיוֹת כָּל יִשְׁעָם וְחֶפְצָם וּמְגַמָּתָם לְכָלבָּהֶם חַיֵּי רוּחָםin “the [Divine] Source of the living waters,” 9 the “Fountainhead of all life,” 10בִּ"מְקוֹר מַיִם חַיִּים" חַיֵּי הַחַיִּים,throughout all the days of their lives, with respect to the soul as well asto the flesh. 11כָּל יְמֵי חַיֵּיהֶם, מִנֶּפֶשׁ וְעַד בָּשָׂר.Not only during prayer orTorah study or while performing mitzvot is a Jew to be bound to G‑d, buteven while going about his mundane affairs, he should be attached to Him aswell.I.e., in all mundane matters and in the means by which one earns one’slivelihood, one should not be like those who do everything for their ownsake, acting only out of their desire to satisfy themselves and theirfamilies, rather than for G‑d’s sake.דְּהַיְינוּ, כָּל מִילֵּי דְעָלְמָא וְעִסְקֵי פַּרְנָסָה לֹא יִהְיֶהכְּאֵלּוּ דְּעָבְדִין לְגַרְמַיְיהוּ,Let not the House of Israel be like all the gentiles,וְלֹא יִהְיֶה בֵּית יִשְׂרָאֵל כְּכָל הַגּוֹיִם,who 12 feed, provide for, and esteemtheir wives and children out of [self-] love.דְּזָנִין וּמְפַרְנְסִין וּמוֹקְרִין לִנְשַׁיְיהוּ וּבְנַיְיהוּ מֵאַהֲבָה,I.e., since one loves himself, he also loves his wife and children, who area part of him. Rather, his love should be holy in its selflessness.For it is written: “Who is like Your people Israel, a unique nation onearth?” 13כִּי – "מִי כְּעַמְּךָ יִשְׂרָאֵל גּוֹי אֶחָד בָּאָרֶץ" כְּתִיב,This means that even in mundane (“earthly”) matters, they will not, heavenforfend, separate 14 [them] from G‑d’strue Unity,דְּהַיְינוּ – שֶׁגַּם בְּעִנְיְנֵי אֶרֶץ לֹא יַפְרִידוּ [נוסח אחר:יִפָּרְדוּ] מֵאֶחָד הָאֱמֶת חַס וְשָׁלוֹם,The concept of the Unity of G‑d signifies that apart from Him, nothing trulyexists.to bear false witness, heaven forfend, while reciting the Shema everyevening and morning with closed eyes,לְהָעִיד עֵדוּת שֶׁקֶר חַס וְשָׁלוֹם, בִּקְרִיאַת־שְׁמַע עֶרֶב וָבוֹקֶר,בְּעֵינַיִם סְגוּרוֹת,[saying,] “G‑d is One” 15—in the fourdirections and in the heavens above and on earth below, 16 thus attesting to G‑d’s Unity even inthe mundane realm,"ה' אֶחָד" בְּד' רוּחוֹת וּבַשָּׁמַיִם מִמַּעַל וּבָאָרֶץ מִתָּחַת,while as the eyes of the blind are opened, and here, the Alter Rebbeaddresses those whose eyes are blinded by corporeal matters:וּבִפְקוֹחַ עֵינֵי הָעִוְרִים“Can you close your eyes upon Him, as if He is no more? 17 (heaven forfend)."הֲתָעִיף עֵינֶיךָ בּוֹ וְאֵינֶנּוּ" חַס וְשָׁלוֹם.This means to say that immediately upon opening his eyes after reciting theShema, such a person can view the world as if it were a self-sufficiententity, separate and distinct from its Creator; accordingly, moreover, heconducts his affairs in a selfish manner rather than for the sake of heaven.Rather, this [approach] shall be befitting us—אַךְ בְּזֹאת יֵאוֹת לָנוּ,that 18 all our involvement with mundaneaffairs should be (conducted) not for its own sakeלִהְיוֹת כָּל עִסְקֵינוּ בְּמִילֵּי דְעָלְמָא לֹאלְגַרְמַיְיהוּ,but in order to animate souls, (i.e., to provide sustenance for fellow Jews,whose souls are veritably, so to speak,) portions of G‑d,כִּי אִם, לְהַחֲיוֹת נַפְשׁוֹת חֶלְקֵי אֱלֹקוּת,and to supply what they lack, out of gratuitous kindness.וּלְמַלֹּאות מַחְסוֹרֵיהֶם בְּחֶסֶד חִנָּם,In this way, we make the form (the soul) resemble He Who formed it, viz.,“G‑d [Who] is One,”שֶׁבָּזֶה אָנוּ מְדַמִּין הַצּוּרָה לְיוֹצְרָהּ, ה' אֶחָד,for “the chesed of G‑d endures throughout the day,” 19 i.e., at all times—a true https://www.chabad.org/kabbalah/article_cdo/aid/380796/jewish/Chesed-Gevura

-Tiferet.htm > chesed 20 without thoughtof reward—אֲשֶׁר "חֶסֶד אֵל כָּל הַיּוֹם", חֶסֶד שֶׁל אֱמֶת,that animates the universe and all that fills it, at every single moment.לְהַחֲיוֹת הָעוֹלָם וּמְלוֹאוֹ בְּכָל רֶגַע וָרֶגַע,In imitation of G‑d, Who thus dispenses kindness and animates all createdbeings, man too should act kindly toward others and sustain those in need.Indeed, this should be his ultimate purpose when engaging in his work or incommerce: to be able to provide sustenance for the souls of his fellow Jews.

