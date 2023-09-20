תיעוד פעילות צה"ל בג'נין דובר צה"ל

The IDF ihas published footage from the chest cameras pf the soldiers who took part in the operation in the Jenin refugee camp last night.

The operation was carried out by the elite undercover unit Duvdevan. During the operation, an IDF Maoz-class suicide drone attacked a squad of armed terrorists. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported one dead and ten wounded in the operation.

At the end of the activity, two Islamic Jihad terrorists were arrested, three terrorists were killed and 13 Palestinians were injured. There are no known casualties among the IDF soldiers. As Israeli forces withdrew from the camp, a military vehicle ran over an IED, but suffered no casualties.

The Palestinians reported that the death toll shas since risen to six. A general strike has been declared in Jenin.

During the operation, ISA, IDF, and Israel Police forces arrested 12 wanted men. In a small village west of Jerusalem, the forces arrested two wanted men and confiscated improvised submachine guns, ammunition, knives and other weapons.

During the operation, suspects threw stones, blocks and fireworks at the forces, who responded with crowd control munitions and shooting into the air. The forces also arrested wanted persons in the city of Hebron, and in the villages of Akbara, Ein Arik, Maraj Najah, Gifatlik, Dahria, Deir Grir and in the refugee camp Aqbat Jaber, where an undercover force eliminated a terrorist who threw an explosive device at them.