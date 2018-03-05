The Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF) addressed the following letter to US President Joe Biden:

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden:

As a lifelong and true friend of the State of Israel, who has proven his words of love and support for the Jewish State with deeds over decades, we humbly ask you to preserve the national security interests of our two great nations as the top priority as you meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York.

We represent the largest NGO of defense veterans in Israel, and focus on one thing only: the national security of the State of Israel. We do not dabble in politics and do not presume to be legal, financial, or academic experts. That is why we see it fit to address the leader of Israel’s closest ally in the world and advise you not to be sidetracked by the spillover of Israeli domestic politics across the Atlantic, and allow our democratic process to run its course without external influences, including those of well-intended friends. It would be a shame for the US and for Israel if strategic opportunities to advance our interests in the region were to be squandered as a result of political diversions and provocations.

We admire your visionary leadership in the efforts to forge peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and to propel the Middle East towards enhanced development and prosperity by linking Asia and Europe by means of infrastructure and energy. In that vein, we underscore that any financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority be conditioned upon its formal rejection of the “Pay for Slay” law that provides state-funded stipends to terrorists, thereby incentivizing terrorism and is paradoxical to the prospects of achieving genuine peace. The possibilities surrounding Israeli-Arab normalization are endless and we welcome and support any effort led by the US that strengthens Israel’s national security.

However, we are all too aware of the many common threats we face and the urgent need to address them in a united effort. Iran must be deterred from acquiring nuclear weapons, and the only way of accomplishing that is a credible threat to use force, combined with crippling economic and military sanctions. Once achieved, the US, Israel, and other forces of good in the region can begin to scale back Iranian malign influence for the sake of regional security, stability, and prosperity.

The political views of our eighteen thousand members are diverse across both sides of the political divide in Israel, but it is our duty to support overseas missions of any democratically-elected Israeli prime minister when promoting our national security interests, regardless of their identity. We stand firm in our belief that the national security of Israel is ill-served by the undue de-legitimization of our elected officials, and are concerned that political fervor is getting the best of many of our esteemed colleagues from the security services.

We trust your sound judgment and are confident that the outcome of your upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister will promote the national security and interests of our two countries to even higher levels.

Respectfully, Brigadier General (res) Amir Avivi, Chairman and Founder, IDSF