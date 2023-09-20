A Gaza resident was arrested at Tel Aviv's Savidor Central rail station carrying a 30 CM (11 IN) butcher's knife.

The suspect, a 35-year-old from Jabalya, had an Israeli work permit. He was arrested by municipal police and patrolmen from the Lev Tel Aviv police station.

The suspect allegedly attempted to hide the knife rolled in clothing in a bag, but it was seen in the X-ray security scanner at the entrance to the station, and they called the police.

The officers arrested the suspect and brought him for questioning at the Lev Tel Aviv station.