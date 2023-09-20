ההפגנה מול ראש יהודי מתן כהן ראש יהודי

Dozens of protesters came out last night (Tuesday) to demonstrate against a Torah lesson by Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, head of the Bnei David pre-military academy in Eli, at the Rosh Yehudi Jewish outreach center in Tel Aviv.

After protesters demonstrated and blocked Rabbi Levinstein’s path, they chased after Rosh Yehudi’s CEO, Yisrael Zeira.

MK Simcha Rothman responded: "As expected, the thugs who persecute and harass, curse and threaten, under the pretext of freedom of demonstration against elected officials, are now attacking religious people in the street. This is a blatant show of hatred towards anyone who is different to themselves, under the flag of democracy and equality."

Rothman added: "The silent support that those who attacked Yisrael Zeira and the Rosh Yehudi organization receive from law enforcement officials and members of the opposition is a disgrace.”

MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) responded: “This is Kristallnacht played out by left-wing activists. This is the persecution of Jews just because of their Judaism, their faith, and their religion. This is what happened in Nazi Germany, and this is how left-wing activists have displayed auto-antisemitism. Whoever does not condemn the videos of this humiliating horror, from the left or the right, is part of the destruction of Judaism. History always repeats itself."

Members of the opposition also decried the attack. Matan Kahana (National Unity) stated: “I have a long-standing friendship with Rabbi Levinstein. Despite our differences of opinion, he has proven himself many times. He never supported or encouraged any violence. Freedom of expression is mainly tested against positions that are difficult for people to hear. It is terrible that we have reached a situation where a distinguished rabbi needs police protection because of his opinions. We all have to do what we can to calm down the heat. We are brothers.”

On Wednesday morning, Rabbi Levinstein commented on the incident: “I came to Rosh Yehudi in Tel Aviv to show support for my friend Yisrael Zeira. He gave up a comfortable life to come and live in Tel Aviv for the sole purpose of increasing love and strengthening Jewish identity. It seems that this has not prevented anyone who promotes liberalism from attacking him,” said Rabbi Levinstein.

He added, "My goal in Tel Aviv, as in all I do, was to explain the processes we are enduring so that the entire Israeli population would understand how good people have fallen for incitement and progressive propaganda. How, in the name of peace, they have become so aggressive. And this is what I will continue to do."

Videos show dozens of protesters attacking Rabbi Levinstein while shouting and pushing him with flag sticks. The security around him barely prevented the mobs from harming him. In another video, police and security guards are seen physically pulling the Rabbi away from the protesters and quickly getting him into a car.