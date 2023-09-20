Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, left the General Assembly Hall on Tuesday immediately after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi began to deliver his speech.

Ambassador Erdan left the hall while displaying the picture of Mahsa Amini, who was brutally murdered a year ago by the Iranian regime for not properly covering her hair.

Amini’s death ignited a wave of anti-government protests in Iran.

The Ambassador and the rest of the Israeli delegation were removed from the hall following the protest.

Ambassador Erdan said, “While the butcher of Tehran is speaking at the UN and is being respected by the international community, hundreds of Iranians are protesting outside, shouting and calling on the international community to wake up and help them. It is a disgrace that member states stay to listen to a mass murderer. It should not be possible for a murderer with blood on his hands to receive a platform here at the UN.”

“I left the speech to make it clear that the State of Israel stands by the Iranian people. I call on the international community to stop the madness and prevent murderers and antisemites from coming and speaking here at the UN,” he added.