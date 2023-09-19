US President Joe Biden spoke at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City this morning (Tuesday).

In his remarks, Biden called on the international community to provide greater support for Ukraine as it continues to face Russia's invasion of its territory.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," Biden said. "But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?"



“The answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.



“That is why the United States together with our Allies and partners around the world will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity – and their freedom,” President Biden said.

He further stated that the US under his leadership remains "steadfast in our commitment that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon."

Biden praised the efforts to build an economic corridor between India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel, and the European Union, saying that this project "demonstrates how Israel's greater normalization and economic connection with its neighbors is delivering positive and practical impacts even as we continue to work tirelessly to support a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

Addressing the issue of climate change, Biden said: “The United States seeks a more secure, more prosperous, more equitable world for all people, because we know our future is bound up with yours. And no nation can meet the challenges of today alone.”

“Record-breaking heatwaves in the United States and China. Wildfires ravaging North America and Southern Europe. A fifth year of drought in the Horn of Africa. Tragic flooding in Libya that has killed thousands of people. Taken together these snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and begin to climate-proof our world. From day one of my Administration the United States has treated this crisis as the existential threat that it is, not only to us, but to all of humanity,” he said.