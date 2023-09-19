The "world's largest sukkah" will return to Safra Square in Jerusalem, the municipality announced Tuesday.

During the intermediate days of Sukkot, the sukkah will offer a variety of activities, such as workshops, plays and other performances for all ages and sectors, with free admission. The sukkah is open to all!

The Mayor of Jerusalem's Sukkah, which will be erected in Safra Square, opens on Saturday night, September 30, at 21:00, and closes on Friday, October 6, at 10:00. During the intermediate days of the holiday (October 1-5), the sukkah will be open from 10:30 to 23:00. Entry will be free.

There will be a variety of workshops and other activities for children and the whole family, such as plays, musical performances, virtual reality activities, a balloon workshop, and a Jerusalem Quiz, as well as performances by children's show star "Little Michal", the Orna Porat Theater, Avital Edri, mentalist Assaf Salomon, the "Yishai's Friends" children's show, the "Pirchei Yerushalayim" choir, Moshe Peled, the "Underdos" comedy troupe, Raviv Kaner, Shuli Rand, Haim Israel, and others.

The sukkah will cover an area of 800 square meters and hold up to 650 people. The work on the sukkah began many weeks before the holiday, with a team of engineers and designers working on the planning and design, formulating safety measures, and choosing decorations.

This year, the sides of the Mayor Of Jerusalem's Sukkah will be covered with verses about Jerusalem from the Bible as well as spectacular photos of the city. Large numbers of residents and visitors are expected to come to the sukkah and other events in the capital every day to participate in events and ceremonies in the spirit of the holiday, as well as cultural and art events for the whole family, during the intermediate days of Sukkot. The events include the Saharna celebrations, the 11th Bethlehem Road Festival, the traditional "Birkat HaKohanim" at the Western Wall, the Ein Kerem Festival, and Klezmer music performances at Jaffa Gate and in the Jewish Quarter during all of the intermediate days of the holiday. In addition, the 68th Jerusalem March will be held on Wednesday, October 4, with tens of thousands of people participating in the colorful and largest event of its kind in Israel.

At the end of Sukkot, as in previous years, there will be "Hakafot" events in the large and small synagogues in all of the city's neighborhoods ahead of the Simchat Torah holiday.

With thousands of visitors coming to the city, cleaning teams will be reinforced, the Old City walls and the Chords Bridge will be illuminated with a special blessing for pilgrims and lighting poles will be decorated in a particularly festive manner.

In a statement, the Municipality of Jerusalem said, "Jerusalem is celebrating the holiday! The city of Jerusalem greets the residents of the capital and welcomes pilgrims with a celebration of illumination as well as many diverse events that are free of charge. We have invested a lot of thought, attention, and resources to bring joy to residents of the city and visitors, enhance the special experience in our capital, and welcome the Sukkot holiday in a festive manner. We have prepared a rich and diverse program for the whole family throughout the city, with events and ceremonies in the spirit of the holiday, along with cultural and art events for the whole family. The Municipality of Jerusalem invites all residents and visitors to take part in the many events that will be held during Sukkot all over the city, first and foremost the Sukkah in Safra Square and the Jerusalem March."