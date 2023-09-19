Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) blasted the protesters demonstrating during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US, calling them "wicked."

"The ones harming the State of Israel's international standing today are those same protesters," Eliyahu told Ynet. "They are not brothers. They are slandering the State of Israel in every place."

"I heard this from foreign diplomats who came and said, 'They are hurting you. They tell us lies about you.' This is a group of people who are harming all of us."

He stressed, "We do not slander the State of Israel to the world. We do not befoul the State of Israel to the world."

"This is not their father's country, this country belongs to all of us. We are talking about a group of wicked people who are willing to throw out the baby with the bathwater, to poke out both of this country's eyes. For G-d's sake, who put you in charge - a group of BDS? You are not our brothers. You are harming all of the interests of the State of Israel."