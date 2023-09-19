PM Netanyahu lands in New York

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara landed in New York early Tuesday morning, local time.

The Netanyahus were met in New York by Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog and Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan.

Later on Tuesday, PM Netanyahu is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Paraguay President Santiago Peña.

Netanyahu left Tel Aviv on Sunday night, for a week-long visit to the US. His first stop was California, where he was met with a warm welcome. He then proceeded to tour the Tesla plant and hold a live discussion with Elon Musk.

Following this, Netanyahu took off for New York, where he will meet a list of leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.