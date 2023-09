Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, on Monday toured the Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California, together with Tesla CEO entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and various models, and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the “cyber truck” vehicle that is not yet on the market.