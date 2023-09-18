Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met today (Monday) with Elon Musk at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

Following a private meeting, the X CEO and Israeli Prime Minister held a live discussion on the subject of Artificial Intelligence (AI). "Technology is advancing at an exponential rate, and we both want to make sure that it will be used to benefit humanity," Musk stated. "When you talk about artificial intelligence that is far smarter than any human, you need to start asking who is in charge - humans or computers? Computers are increasing far faster than humans, since human population growth is static but the output of silicone has an exponentially increased. It's a very interesting table to look at."

Netanyahu added: "When Moses steered the people of Israel out of Egypt to the promised land, he told them 'You will find a blessing and a curse. The blessing is life'. We stand at an incredible juncture. The blessings of AI are too numerous to count - we see decades added to human lifespan with robotic healthcare, precision agriculture bringing unthinkable abundance, the end of traffic jams with layers of transit - but at the same time we see the curse. The curse could be the destruction of democracy, the manipulation of minds, and AI wars raging out of control. We may have only a few years left to adapt to this revolution - what do we do?"

Prime Minister Netanyahu asked Musk to find a way to prevent antisemitism on X: "I know you're an advocate of free speech, and I am as well. It's a foundation of democracy. Still, I hope you can find a way to curtail antisemitism and hate speech online, as you've condemned it in every possible way."

Musk responded: "Condemn it, yes, but to actually remove it from the platform is harder. Controversy is what keeps the X platform alive and vibrant, and ultimately is what drives civilization. What I can say is that we are trying to remove millions of bot accounts, so it will no longer be the one who pays the most who gets heard."

Netanyahu later mentioned Israel's technological advancements: "When we looked to improve the economy, we studied and copied successful economies. With the world of cyber, there is no model. We're kind of feeling our way along."

Musk commented: "A lot of the advancements we see, specifically in the field of artificial intelligence, are already outdated. There are bots that complete Capcha tests, which are meant to filter out bots, better than humans. We need to keep pace, and really we can't."

Netanyahu reemphasized his commitment to keeping a balance of powers in Israel and intent to ensure a broad consensus regarding the judicial reform: 'If I cannot reach consensus with the opposition, I will try to reach it with the public. Israel was a democracy, will be a democracy, and I think people will see it will be a stronger democracy with the reform." Musk commented: "Sounds good."

Netanyahu asked Musk who had inspired him the most, to which Musk answered: "Douglas Adams. His book The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is what inspired me to try and make life multiplanetary."

When asked for parting words, Musk commented: "They say history is written by the winners, but not if you leave the enemy alive. Ultimately, though, it's written by those who do the writing."

He also mentioned he had gone to a Hebrew preschool, and offered to join the Prime Minister in a 'Hava Negila singoff'