An Israeli family has launched an urgent fundraising campaign as they grapple with a heartbreaking medical crisis. Avremy Reiss, a 35-year-old father to three young children, has been in an induced coma for over a year after contracting a severe case of pneumonia.

Eliana Reiss, Avremy's wife, has been documenting their family's ordeal. In a heartfelt appeal, she writes, "Every night, our children ask when Daddy will come home. Every single day, we've hoped, prayed, and cried, longing for the moment he wakes up."

The road to recovery for Avremy hinges on a lifesaving intestine transplant. Though he's been on the transplant list at a renowned medical facility in Georgetown, Washington DC for over a year, the family faces insurmountable medical costs, including expenses for the surgery, flights, and potential extended accommodations.

The Reiss family's desperate plea for assistance comes as they approach the Jewish High Holidays, a time traditionally marked by reflection and community support. Eliana's message is clear: "We are standing at the days before Yom Hadin [The Day Of Judgement], when Hashem [G-d] decides who will live and who will die. Please help us give our children their father back."

The family has set up the "Reiss Family Emergency Fund" to solicit donations. They hope the generosity of strangers can bring Avremy back home to the embrace of their family.