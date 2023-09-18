Video has emerged showing the coldblooded killing of a retired police chief in a hit-and-run death in Las Vegas in what police are calling an intentional attack by the teenage driver.

Andreas Probst, 64, was fatally struck on August 14 while riding his bicycle in northwest Las Vegas, where he had retired after stepping down as the police chief of Bell, California, in 2009.

The 17-year-old driver, whose name was not released by police due to his age, was arrested shortly after the crash and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

There has been no word of charges against the passenger who filmed the fatal crash and seemingly encouraged the driver to go through with it.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Fox News commentator Greg Gutfeld compared the imagery to an ISIS beheading video, writing: "A public execution. Filmed. We need new leadership that sees that the new threat of terror is within and put an end to this reign of evil."

According to the Los Vegas Review-Journal, after the emergence of the video, the driver's charges will be updated to include open murder, police said.