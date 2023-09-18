Two attempted attacks within three hours in Judea and Samaria: Terrorists opened fire on Monday afternoon at an IDF patrol car near Kibbutz Meirav. No one was injured, but the vehicle was hit.

IDF forces pursued the suspects.

Before that, terrorists from the town of Dayr Sharaf in Samaria opened fire toward a military post located on the outskirts of the town. Following searches, shell casings were located, and a hit to the post was identified. No IDF injuries were reported in this incident as well.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist was neutralized after he attempted a stabbing attack at the Mizmoria checkpoint near the Har Homa neighborhood in Jerusalem on the road to Gush Etzion. No injuries were reported.

At around 8:00 AM, the terrorist, a 47-year-old Palestinian, came from the Bethlehem area, arrived at the checkpoint, and pulled a knife in the direction of Border Police officers at the checkpoint.

פעילות כוחות המשטרה ומג"ב בזירת הפיגוע במחסום מזמוריה דוברות המשטרה

"A suspect who came to the Mizmoria checkpoint along the wall in the Jerusalem envelope east of Sur Baher pulled out a knife at Border Police officers. A Border Police officer noticed the suspect open fire precisely and neutralized him. None of our forces were harmed," the police stated.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council sent a message to its residents stating: "An attempted stabbing occurred this morning at the Mizmoria checkpoint, without injuries. The terrorist was neutralized. A large amount of force is at the scene, and traffic is slow."