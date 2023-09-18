Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren, voiced fierce criticism against the protest groups that are planning to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the United States.

"The very existence of the demonstrations is problematic. Since the administration was very open with its opposition to the Netanyahu government, the protesters feel they are representing the opinion of the leadership and the Democratic Party. They feel like they have the support of the administration, the protesters' message strengthens Biden's stance," Oren told Maariv.

He added that "the demonstrations in the US unite Netanyahu's camp."

Oren also mentioned the criticism of the fact that Netanyahu will be meeting President Biden at his hotel and not at the White House.

"The message that is given when a president meets the Prime Minister at the entrance of the White House with the honor guard is different from the way that Netanyahu will meet Biden at the hotel. At the UN, it's like a conveyor belt, there are leaders who are waiting to meet him, and there's a busy schedule. At the hotel, there should be more time for the meeting. As far as optics, it looks better at the UN, but as far as content, the hotel is better," Oren explained.