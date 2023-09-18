A prisoner swap involving five Iranian prisoners and five American prisoners will take place on Monday, Reuters reported, citing Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani.

Kanaani added that Iranian funds frozen in South Korea will be in Iran's possession on Monday.

Last week, the Biden administration cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.

In addition, as part of the deal, the administration has agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States, the news agency said.

The deal was agreed upon last month and, as a first step, Iran at the time released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. The prisoners have not been named.

The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern, and Asian banks will not run afoul of US sanctions in converting the money frozen in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar’s central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.

