Several of the leaders of the protest against the judicial reform claimed that their protest stems from their fear of the current coalition and that the 'biblical laws' would prevail over the democratic laws in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

Ron Scherf, one of the protest leaders, claimed to interviewer Lesley Stahl: "The people all served under Netanyahu's past governments without hesitation but fear this one: a coalition of settler extremists and the ultra-Orthodox."

"The head of national security has had multiple convictions, including supporting terrorism against Arabs. The finance minister is a self-described fascist homophobe. As for Netanyahu – he's in the midst of three separate trials on charges of corruption."

"The protestors say that laws his government has introduced – over 200 of them – would not only weaken the courts, but control the press and diminish individual rights, and that this is how democracies like Hungary became autocratic."

Fellow activist Omri Ronen explained that "One of their big worries is that without a strong Supreme Court, the ultra-Orthodox bloc in the government could turn Israel into a theocracy, where biblical laws prevail."

"Our Supreme Court is our last line of defense. And this is our last safeguard. We need them empowered. We need them independent. That's what we fight for."

Activist Shira Eting was asked in turn 'what is at stake for women', and answered: "That we'll all be sitting in the back of the bus. Literally".