Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed early Monday morning for the United States, where he will address the UN General Assembly in New York this weekend and before that meet with US President Joe Biden.

At the start of his trip, Netanyahu will visit California and meet with the owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk.

Before departing, the Prime Minister blasted the opponents of the judicial reform who plan to demonstrate against him in the US, saying, "Nothing surprises me. The organizers of this protest are equipped with a lot of money.These are sponsored and organized demonstrations that cross all boundaries. They led to the fact that blocking roads is a normal thing, that violent harassment of public figures is an apparently normal thing, that refusal to serve is a normal thing.Therefore, when they go and slander Israel before the nations, it also seems normal to them.It's not normal to me, when I was the head of the opposition, I never did such a thing."

Netanyahu also said, "This is the 12th time, I believe, that I am going to appear at the United Nations as Prime Minister, there have always been demonstrations in favor of Israel and against Israel. But this time we are seeing demonstrations against Israel by people affiliated with the PLO, Iran and others. Nothing is surprising anymore, but that will not prevent me from representing Israel brilliantly and in the best way for all its citizens."

He continued, "Today the world sees, and I will of course emphasize this, that Iran violates all of its commitments, that it brazenly lies, that it intends to both develop nuclear weapons and continue its aggression in the region. We will fight both of these things together. I heard the threats that came from one of the members of the Iranian regime today, I suggest that he not threaten us. He should know, and this regime should know, that we will respond strongly to any attack on our people and our citizens."

On his upcoming meeting with Musk, Netanyahu said, "At the beginning of this visit, I will visit California. I intend to meet there a man who is currently leading the most dramatic development in human technology in the new era, Elon Musk. I will discuss with him the subject of artificial intelligence, and I will also work to have him invest in Israel in the coming years. This man is to a large extent paving the way that will change the face of humanity and also change the face of the State of Israel - Israel should be a leader in the subject of artificial intelligence, and just as we made it a leader in the cyber subject, so we will do in this field as well."

The "Kaplan Force", which is leading the protests against the government, responded to Netanyahu and said, "Netanyahu connects Israel to Poland, Hungary, Turkey and Iran - dark dictatorial regimes. Netanyahu has destroyed Israel's image in the world, and the only thing that is still saving it are the demonstrators who preserve Israel's democratic values."