403 Jews went up to the Temple Mount today for prayers on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, led by rabbis and yeshiva heads, including Rabbi Israel Ariel, Rabbi Chaim Ozer Chait, Rabbi Eliyahu Weber, and Rabbi Yehuda Glick.

The entire procedure was held under the direct supervision of the Jerusalem District Police commander, Major General Doron Turgeman, and the commander of the Old City, Avi Cohen, all passing safely and calmly without riots or disturbances.

The Temple Mount was open to Jews this year only on the second day of Rosh Hashanah since the first day of the Jewish New Year fell on Shabbat, and the Temple Mount has been closed to Jews on Saturdays since the year 2000.

The Temple Mount administration congratulated the police chiefs and thanked them for the significant effort they put in over the past week to thwart terrorist attacks and to allow Jews to ascend the Temple Mount without interruption.

Thousands are expected to ascend the Temple Mount on the ten days of repentance, on the Eve of Yom Kippur [the Day of Atonement], and on Yom Kippur itself.