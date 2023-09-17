A Hatzalah team in Uman, Ukraine, had to pronounce an Israeli citizen dead after he collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

The 55-year-old Israeli collapsed in front of his children, who were next to him at the entrance of the grave site of Rabbi Nachman of Breslev after Rosh Hashana afternoon prayers.

Breslev officials, along with Israeli Embassy officials, are working to fly his body back to Israel for burial.

Mates Shapira, the head of United Hatzalah’s Uman branch, said: "This afternoon, we received an alert regarding a man who suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. United Hatzalah medical personnel immediately initiated CPR procedures, which included administering electric shocks in an attempt to revive him. Regrettably, despite our best efforts, his death had to be pronounced at the scene. Breslov community leaders are actively working to facilitate the repatriation of his body to Israel."

Naftali Rabinowitz, the branch’s Operations Commander, added: “As of now, United Hatzalah ambulances transported more than 250 individuals who required additional medical care to the Uman clinic, situated at the entrance to the complex of the central synagogue of the Breslov community in Uman."

The Foreign Ministry stated: "During the day, an Israeli citizen in his 50s died while staying in Uman, Ukraine. The issue is being tended to by the Foreign Ministry representatives at the scene in cooperation with ZAKA and the local authorities in Ukraine to bring his body to Israel as soon as possible.

Since the beginning of the past week, volunteers from United Hatzalah’s Uman branch, together with teams dispatched from Israel and the United States, have been providing medical coverage for the tens of thousands of pilgrims who are taking part in Rosh Hashana celebrations in Uman. The organization says that as of Sunday evening, its volunteers provided medical assistance to over 1,000 people near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine.