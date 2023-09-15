An IDF aircraft on Friday evening struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization during a violent riot that took place adjacent to the security fence in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“During the violent riot, several explosive devices and grenades were launched at IDF soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported,” the statement said.

“The soldiers acted against the violent riot and used riot dispersal means,” it added.

