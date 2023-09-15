Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday wished the Jewish people a Happy New Year ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Friday at sundown.

“Shanah Tovah to all Jewish communities in Ukraine and across the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today!” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Let the new year bring a fresh start and hope for a brighter future. May it provide the strength for good to triumph over evil and peace to be restored,” wrote Zelenskyy.

On Thursday Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, met with 32 Chabad emissaries and rabbis ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Zelenskyy told the rabbis, "Thanks to you, the illustrious Jewish community, with its rich history, thrives here. You contribute not only within Ukraine but also beyond its borders, benefiting both the Jewish and broader populations."

During the event, Zelenskyy called on the State of Israel to provide greater support to Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion of his country.

The Ukrainian President gave decorations to 15 Jewish Ukrainian soldiers during the event.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy's office released a statement which read: "On the Eve of Rosh Hashanah, I met with representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish community, fighters, and rabbis. Thank you for supporting our country and our pursuit of peace. True peace can only be achieved through Ukraine's victory. We believe in our ability to restore a just and equitable peace to Ukraine as soon as possible."

