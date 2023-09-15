In this episode, we delve into the profound concept of Rosh Hashanah as the Day of Judgment.

While numerous sources in the Gemara and Chazal provide insights into this, our exploration focuses on understanding the conceptual perspective, known as "Machshavah," behind why Rosh Hashanah holds this title.

We ponder what it truly means for Rosh Hashanah to be the Day of Judgment.

This contemplation naturally leads to a fundamental question: If Rosh Hashanah is a day of judgment, why do we celebrate it with singing and festive meals? Why doesn't it resemble the solemnity of Yom Kippur more closely?

As we embark on this intellectual journey, we delve into the Hebrew concept of "judgment," known as "Din," discovering that its meaning extends beyond our conventional understanding. The multidimensional nature of judgment adds complexity to our understanding of Rosh Hashanah.

In typical fashion, we also scrutinize the pertinent verses in the Torah that discuss Rosh Hashanah. We unveil the deeper significance behind the name "Yom Tru'aa," the term used to refer to Rosh Hashanah in the Torah, and how it encapsulates these profound ideas. Furthermore, we explore the intricate layers of meaning within the word "Tru'aa" (תרועה), shedding light on its significance in the context of this sacred day.