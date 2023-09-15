* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin ([email protected])

Tomorrow evening, the new year begins. There is a custom to take upon ourselves each year a new commitment. In other words, to make a resolution in one area of our lives and to persist in staying with it.

Here are a few ideas I have heard on this subject:

1. *Think about what is most important to you and focus primarily on it*, whether this area of concentration is family, community, tzedakah, social media, praying, or learning Torah.

2. There are commentators who explain that a new year's resolution is like a new piece of clothing that a person acquires -- only it is a garment for the soul and not for the body. *This is the gift that we give to ourselves.* It is worthwhile to speak about it with a friend so that we feel a sense of obligation and accountability where it's concerned.

3. *It is advisable that the commitment be modest so that it can readily be kept.* Of a certain student ,it's told that upon approaching his rabbi at the beginning of the year, he asked what commitment he should take upon himself. The rabbi answered: "Think about a commitment that you can keep throughout the year." The student returned to the rabbi with his resolution and the rabbi said: "Now cut your commitment in half, and take that half upon yourself in order that you will be certain to keep it." So what's your new year's resolution? Shana tova and may you enjoy success in staying with it.