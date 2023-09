The year of 5783 is about to conclude and the year of 5784 is about to begin. On Rosh Hashanah we all stand before Hashem and give account of who we have been and who we intend to be, our trepidation tempered by the knowledge that Hashem Who created us wants only the best for us.

Wishing all our listeners a very good year ahead - Shana Tova veGmar Chatima Tova - may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life.