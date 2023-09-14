MK Danny Danon (Likud) spoke to Israel National News (INN) about the importance of applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, saying that Israel is "paying the price" for the Oslo Accords - "until today."

Speaking at the "From Oslo to Sovereignty" conference, Dannon, who also chairs the World Likud, told INN, "The idea that we would give away parts of our homeland and we would receive peace in exchange - it completely failed."

"We have to think about a different formula, this idea brought only violence and frustration to the region. That's why I think we have to say, 'Let's delete it, let's think about a new idea, a new paradigm for peace in the region."

Dannon added that former US President Donald Trump also did this: "He told the Palestinians: 'Forget about those ideas, let's think about the future, let's think about new ideas.'"

"And I think we have to tell our allies around the world: 'It's not working, it's not safe for us. Let's think about another option,'" he added.

When asked whether sovereignty would bring peace, Danon added, "I think when Menachem Begin took the very brave decision to apply sovereignty over the Golan Heights, it was a remarkable moment. And he wrote that for him it was the most important decision in his life. I think we should do the same. We should apply sovereignty to send a clear message that Jews who live in Judea and Samaria are not going anywhere, they will stay there, that's why I don't think there is any reason to postpone this decision."

He added that steps such as Trump's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, "actually show the Palestinians what the facts of life are. And the facts of life are that we are here to stay, the Jewish communities are not going anywhere, and they will have realize that they have to live side-by-side with us. We are not going anywhere, we are not going to remove Jews from Judea and Samaria, and I think once we'll do that, it will be kind of a reality check for the Palestinians, to sit down and speak with us."

Danon stressed that, "There will never be a 'best timing' for this decision. When [former Prime Minister David] Ben Gurion decided to declare independence, the US told him it's not the best timing. But we have to do it as soon as possible."

When asked about whether Israel should agree to transfer weapons to the Palestinian Authority (PA) security services, he said, "We can count only on ourselves when it comes to security."

"We have seen in the past incidents that Palestinian Authority policemen used their weapons they received to target Israelis. So we have to be very careful about it. I know there's an interest to support the PA security services, I think giving them armored cars - we should consider that. But we shouldn't give them even one bullet, one rifle, because nobody can guarantee it won't be used against us."