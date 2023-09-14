Yesterday (Wednesday), a joint exercise of the Israeli and Hellenic Air Forces concluded. Participating in the exercise were dozens of fighter jets from various squadrons, refueling tankers and the IAF’s surveillance aircraft.



As part of the exercise dozens of aircraft took off and flew long-range flights for several hours and thousands of kilometers, from Israel to Greek territory and back. In Greece, the fighter jets practiced low-altitude flying and the dropping of live weapons in designated areas.

The flight was carried out under particularly challenging weather conditions, however, the training was successful.

The long-range flights were carried out in wing-to-wing cooperation with the Hellenic Air Force while learning from one another and sharing operational knowledge.



The exercise is part of a series of exercises and modules that the IAF performed in the past year with the goal of improving the operational and mental readiness for long-range flights, refueling, extensive striking, and achieving air superiority. Additional exercises of this type will take place later this year.