It has been cleared for publication that in July, the Customs Authority in Ashdod inspected two 54-ton containers that were said to be carrying plaster and were en route from Turkey to the Gaza Strip.

During the inspection, the customs inspectors began to suspect that some of the materials in the containers were not plaster.

The materials were taken to a lab inspection, which corroborated the suspicion that the material was ammonium chloride weighing 16 tons, which was being hidden between the sacks of plaster.

Ammonium chloride is a dual-use substance known to be used by terror organizations in Gaza to manufacture rockets that are launched into Israel.