תיעוד המעצר דוברות המשטרה

Police on Wednesday night arrested two residents of the Bedouin town of Hura in southern Israel for their suspected involvement in the looting of a truck that was involved in a deadly accident on Route 6 near Kiryat Gat.

The arrests were made after detectives managed to identify the suspects in a video that was posted to social media in which they are seen looting boxes of food products from the truck.

Three trucks were involved in the accident on Route 6. A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the accident, as mentioned, several bystanders took advantage of the situation and the traffic jam to loot one of the trucks, the driver of which was injured, of its contents.

The driver of the truck told Kan News: "It is a disgrace, the most unpleasant experience possible. Instead of coming to lend a hand, to come in with that approach, people come and loot, that's what they are thinking instead of helping someone.

We should be a unified nation. There were boxes of food, they took them from my truck. Various snacks and stuff like that," he explained.

"My message," he said "People should think positively and not negatively next time. And they should come to lend a helping hand, especially when someone was killed in the accident. I send my condolences to the family."