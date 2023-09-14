President Isaac Herzog revealed on Wednesday evening that a compromise outline on the judicial reform was presented to the coalition and the opposition.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, he said, "I want to share with you that there is a proposal before the parties that constitutes the basis for immediate understandings, which will preserve the State of Israel as a stable democracy, in the spirit of the values of the Declaration of Independence - yes, in the spirit of this founding document - and will allow us all to get out of the current crisis for about nine months."

"Allow me for a moment to expose you to what is happening in the closed rooms: This proposal has broad support. I repeat: This proposal has broad support. Of parties in the coalition and the opposition, of members of the judiciary, researchers, government and civil society from a wide range of positions," Herzog added.

"Now a decision is required. Now a leadership decision is required. Now, just before Rosh Hashanah, it is the turn of our leadership - not to look only at the base. Now it is the leadership’s turn to reach out honestly, with respect, in public, to respond, and to reach agreements," he continued.

The president noted that "exactly 50 years ago, we faced an existential threat from the outside. And today, 50 years after the Yom Kippur War, our beloved country is once again threatened and destabilized, only this time - the threat is internal. Once again the price may be too much to bear, once again all of us are being tested. As if we haven't learned a lesson. The crisis we are in is hurting us in a serious and dangerous way - in society, in the economy, and above all in security. Ignoring the threatening reality and the real priorities of the state - is the mother of all sins. I call from here, precisely from here, to the political leadership - and call on it to show courage and responsibility, and get us out of the crisis. This is the moment of truth for the political leadership."