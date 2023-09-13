A poll conducted for Channel 13 News by Prof. Camil Fuchs and published on Wednesday evening shows that the coalition is weakening, but the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties are remaining relatively stable and garner 11 seats in all.

According to the data, if elections were to be held today, the National Unity party would win 28 seats and the Likud 25. Yesh Atid would get 18, Shas 10 and United Torah Judaism 7.

The Religious Zionism party would win 6 seats, Yisrael Beyteinu 6, and Ra'am 6. Otzma Yehudit wins 5 seats in the survey, Hadash-Ta'al 5 and Meretz 4.

The Labor and Balad parties remain below the threshold to enter the Knesset.

The bloc map shows that the current government would get 53 seats, while the opposition would get 62 seats, without the five seats of Hadash-Ta'al.