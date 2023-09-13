ברכת "שעשה לי נס במקום הזה" בחווארה

Meir David Kahane, one of the two men who were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in Huwara yesterday (Tuesday), returned to the scene of the shooting this evening.

Kahane recited a blessing "for the miracle that God performed for me in this place" and then danced at the spot together with a group of his friends.

Kahane is the son of Rabbi Binyamin and Talia Kahane, who were murdered on December 31, 2000, as they were driving their car with their six children from Jerusalem to Kfar Tapuah. His grandfather was Rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder of the Kach party and the Jewish Defense League, who was murdered by a terrorist in New York in 1990.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan accused the government of failing to provide security to the residents of Samaria following the attack.

Dagan said: "We will not continue to be sitting ducks. We could have been at two tragic funerals this morning. Only a miracle and the resourcefulness of Achiad changed the face of reality. We will not allow them to continue murdering Israeli citizens. Let the Israeli government do its job. Give back our security checkpoints, launch a real military operation to seize their weapons, an operation after which we will not see our residents bleeding on the roads."