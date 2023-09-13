The ADL reports that there were 665 anti-Israel incidents nationwide from June 2022 through May 2023, defined by the vilification of Zionists and expressions of support for violence and terrorist organizations according to a new report from ADL (Anti-Defamation League).

An annual report from the ADL Center on Extremism identified a broad range of disturbing anti-Israel and anti-Zionist incidents, including expressions of support for U.S.-designated terror groups that target Israel, and continued antisemitic messaging geared toward ostracizing Zionists and Zionism from campus life. The report is a snapshot of the growing, radical movement to place opposition of Israel and Zionism as core elements of college life. For some students, it may feel like a requirement for full acceptance in the campus community.

“Every year, young Jewish people go to college with the hope that their Jewish identities, including their connection to the Jewish state, will be welcome on campus,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “This sense of community is increasingly at risk as concerning anti-Israel incidents increase. University leaders must respond effectively to this hatred so that Jewish students feel safe.”

ADL’s report counted a total of 665 anti-Israel incidents across the United States during the 2022-2023 academic year. These included nine instances of vandalism, 24 instances of targeted verbal or written harassment, 303 anti-Israel events, 326 protests and actions and three BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) resolutions or referenda.

The ADL also recently announced a new Antisemitism Response Center with Jewish fraternity organization Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi), intended to empower student leaders to combat antisemitism and further centralize incident tracking on campus.