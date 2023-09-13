Hundreds of haredim from the 'Jerusalem Faction' demonstrated in Jerusalem this afternoon (Wednesday) against the arrest of a yeshiva student who failed to report to the IDF recruitment office to receive his deferral from military service.

Highway 4 was blocked to traffic in the northbound direction as a result of the protest. Protestors also disrupted the Jerusalem light rail.

Police are attempting to maintain public order and to direct drivers to alternate routes.

The Committee for the Preservation of the Torah World stated following the arrest: "The Torah world will come out en masse to protest and to call out for the souls of the boys of Israel who rot in the horrible framework of the military as a result of the evil draft law. As our rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, instructed us: 'To shake the world over the arrests of the prisoners of Torah who do not report to the recruitment centers."

"The haredi community will fight with determination against the dark draft laws, which are clearly aimed at pulling yeshiva students out of the halls of Torah, and were forbidden by all Torah scholars over the past generations. We will continue in our masses to refrain from reporting to the recruitment centers as part of our non-bending fight against the draconian draft law, which was shamefully brought by the haredi representatives in the Knesset," they said.