In the midst of the Days of Mercy and Forgiveness, and after tens of thousands of worshippers have arrived for the central Selichot services held nightly since the beginning of the month of Elul at the Western Wall, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing to welcome the masses of the Jewish people who will come during Rosh Hashanah and during the Ten Days of Repentance and the upcoming festivals.

Tomorrow (Thursday) evening, Erev Rosh Hashanah, midnight Selichot will be held with the participation of tens of thousands of people from all over the country coming to recite Selichot and hold the Hatarat Nedarim (annulment of vows) ceremony before Rosh Hashanah.

The central Selichot service for Erev Yom Kippur will take place on Saturday night, the 9th of Tishrei, September 23, 2023 – with Hatarat Nedarim at midnight.

Given the expected increase in the number of worshippers arriving at the Western Wall, and to enable remote participation in Selichot for those who cannot physically attend, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, the Jerusalem Development Authority, and local authorities nationwide will run a pilot of Selichot services around Israel. The services will take place in city centers from north to south in the presence of the general public, with the peak being the Selichot services at midnight broadcast live from the Western Wall Plaza. (The events will take place in: Tel Aviv, Lod, Beit Shemesh, Bat Yam, Gedera, Sderot, and Safed.)

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated: “Tens of thousands have arrived during the month of Elul for the traditional Selichot services at the Western Wall Plaza, marked by 'And grant peace among us,' services that unite the people of Israel in all their diversity during this emotional month – at this unifying site. We call upon the public to come early to the Selichot services during the Ten Days of Repentance and invite those who cannot physically come to the Western Wall to connect remotely, in order to alleviate the crowds and ensure the safety and well-being of all Western Wall visitors.”

The entrances to the Old City and the Western Wall may be closed in the event of overcrowding. The public is urged to follow the instructions of the ushers for the safety of all coming to the Western Wall and stay updated with evolving announcements and guidelines.