Achiad Libman, who was moderately wounded in last night's shooting attack in Huwara, recounted the event today (Wednesday morning) in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

"A friend picked us up at the Tapuach Junction, and we were on our way to a concert. Traffic was slow. About 150 meters before the junction, where there is a burnt house, they opened fire from the right. More than 30-40 bullets from an automatic gun is something indescribable."

Libman continued, "The window shattered, and it was impossible to see anything in front of us. The car didn't move, and I thought of getting out with my gun, but then I got another crazy spray of bullets. I thought I got a bullet in my head, and I realized that my only chance was to get out of there as fast as possible. It was a miracle, the car spurted and moved forward. I could not see anything, and blood was dripping from my head. I continued driving to the traffic circle.”

"When I got to the circle, I immediately told David, who was sitting next to me, that we had found some shelter," he said. "We got out of the car, and I fired 4-5 bullets. The thought crossed my mind that they would come to finish us off. They were probably terrorists who had come up with a goal. These were not bullets just whistling past us. Suddenly, I saw two soldiers hunched over me in the concrete barrier. I was in shock. One of them pushed us behind the car. I told him, 'Bandage, my friend,' he was covered in blood. He called Magen David Adom, and I spoke to them.”

Libman and his friend Meir David Kahana were hit in the head by shrapnel from the shattered car windows. "My whole body was full of shrapnel," he said. "I have a head injury from a larger piece of shrapnel and a fractured skull."