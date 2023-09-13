A student at the Ponovitz yeshiva was arrested overnight after he was found to be AWOL from the IDF.

In response, leading members of the extreme anti-zionist "Jerusalem Faction" are threatening to initiate massive street protests as they have done in the past when yeshiva students were arrested.

The movement released a statement saying, "Tonight, a prisoner of the Torah world, the student of the Ponovitz yeshiva, Shimon Gozlan (23), for the crime of learning Torah following a routine inspection by the police, it was found that he is AWOL after he did not report to the recruiting center."

In their statement, they said they would confer with the spiritual leaders ahead of further steps. "Due to the criminal arrest, the rabbis of the 'Committee for the Preservation of the Torah World' will meet at the home of our rabbi, the yeshiva dean Rabbi Asher Deutch, and make a decision on the character of the great campaign before us."

The Committee for the Preservation of the Torah World stated: "The Torah world will come out en masse to protest and to call out for the souls of the boys of Israel who rot in the horrible framework of the military as a result of the evil draft law. As our rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach OBM instructed us: 'To shake the world for the arrests of the prisoners of Torah who do not report to the recruitment centers.

The haredi community will fight with determination against the dark draft laws, which are clearly aimed at pulling yeshiva students out of the halls of Torah, and were forbidden by all Torah scholars over the past generations. We will continue in our masses to refrain from reporting to the recruitment centers as part of our non-bending fight against the draconian draft law, which was shamefully brought by the haredi representatives in the Knesset."