The "Daniel" storm system reached Israel on Wednesday, breaking the dry heat that has been affecting most of the country over the past few days. The storm is rare in this region, which sees very little rain during the summer months.

Heavy rain has begun to fall across the country. Today, there will be a drop in temperatures, and the rain will reach most of the country. The sky will be cloudy, which may cause thunderstorms. The rain is expected to continue intermittently until the evening.

Due to the weather, there is a flash flood warning in riverbeds in southern and eastern Israel.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy to clear, and the temperatures will rise to the seasonal average.

Temperatures are expected to rise more over Rosh Hashana, which begins Friday evening.

The "Daniel" system already claimed many lives over the past week after it hit Greece, Libya, and other countries. According to reports in Libya, at least 3,000 people were killed in floods, and thousands more are missing.

The storm is expected to be much more moderate in Israel, but it is still possible that it will cause substantial flooding.