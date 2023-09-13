“It was the week before December 25, midday on a mild Monday, and the muezzins of London were chanting the glory of Allah and how there was no other god but him…”.

This is how “1985”, the prophetic novel by Anthony Burgess, the author of “A Clockwork Orange,” begins. He wrote it in 1978 and it looks like the portrait of the West in 2023. Paradoxical and unpredictable, Burgess, writing in the Guardian of December 31, 1989, wrote that “the old opposition was between the free world and the communist world. The new opposition will not be with atheistic communism, but with fundamentalist Islam…”.

The Islamic adhan is not like the tolling of bells’ in churches: it is a political and religious declaration of conversion, submission and conquest.

Islam is always about its visibility in the public space. A visibility that is ensured with sight (mosques, street prayers, veils), hearing (call to prayer from the top of minarets, sermons, teachings in Arabic) and food (halal meat). A conquest project.

Remember Erdogan's 1999 statement: "Mosques are our barracks, domes are our helmets, minarets are our bayonets, and believers are our soldiers." The meaning is clear.

The current Democratic Mayor of New York Eric Adams has great news for anyone who likes to be woken up by Islamist shouts of conquest in the morning. The Islamic call to prayer will be public every Friday and during the holy month of Ramadan. Without asking permission of his constituents.

Minneapolis in April became the first city in America to broadcast Islamic prayers five times a day, starting at 5 in the morning.

In Hamtramck, Michigan - the American city with a Muslim majority - the calls to prayer begin at 6 in the morning.

Who has really won the "war on terror" if even in New York the muezzins will freely call to submission from all the mosques?

In Europe in the last five years the muezzin has taken hold in all, absolutely all, the capitals: in 2017 in Sweden, in 2019 in Holland, in 2020 in England, in 2021 in Germany…

And after the muezzins? That is when the domino effect takes form: minarets, halal food in schools, veils and burqas, public prayers, rampant censorship in society, churches converted into mosques, sharia courts, Arabic street signs, Ramadan lights, the Jews who leave, even laws protecting the Koran. Criticism is denied as islamophobia.

Multiculturalism is a win win situation for Islam.