In accordance with the coalition agreements, the finance committee chaired by MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) has approved budget transfers totaling over NIS 700 million, among other things for many haredi education institutions.

Among other things, this is additional funding as a result of the joining of teachers in independent education and the source of Torah education to the Ministry of Education's "New Horizon" programs.

The additional budget includes budgets for yeshiva, for Torah academies, for students abroad, for the after-school program in eligible institutions, for programs for younger students, and for other educational programs.

The Chairman of the Finance Committee, MK Moshe Gafni, claimed after the approval of the budget that it was about correcting a historical injustice.

"We are making every effort to correct the injustice that has accumulated over the years in the lack of budgeting for Torah education and Torah institutions. This is the first task that has been carried out in accordance with the coalition agreements, I have every hope that we will continue, with God's help, to fill in all the gaps that have affected the haredi public," he said.