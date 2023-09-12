The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, took a very rare step in the diplomatic world today when he arrived at the Supreme Court hearing regarding the reduction of the reasonabilness standard.

Seibert said that his arrival is a logical move in light of Germany's interest in the judicial reform debate.

"I think that something important is happening here in Israeli democracy, and we, as friends of Israel, also express great interest in what is happening at the Supreme Court," the ambassador claimed.

Officials in the political system said that this is an unusual step and that the response to it is being considered. It is very possible that the ambassador will be invited to a reprimand call in which Israel will protest his conduct.