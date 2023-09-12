In Libya they continue to try and assess the damages left behind by tropical storm 'Daniel.'

The Libyan authorities currently estimate that the number of dead exceeds 3,000. A senior government minister estimated that the fate of at least 10,000 more people is still unknown and they are considered missing.

In some cities, the floods following the heavy rains and winds wiped out entire streets and neighborhoods.

Two collapsed dams caused further flooding.

Despite Israel's differences with Libya, the representatives of the two governments are cooperating in dealing with the disaster.